Is Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expensive At $5.52? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.52 trading at -$0.22 or -3.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $638.48M. That closing price of EGLX’s stock is at a discount of -60.87% from its 52-week high price of $8.88 and is indicating a premium of 81.16% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 520.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.83%, in the last five days EGLX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/10/21 when the stock touched $5.52 price level, adding 16.87% to its value on the day. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 54.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.59% in past 5-day. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) showed a performance of -6.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.4 million shares which calculate 0.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -153.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -108.33% for stock’s current value.

EGLX Dividends

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.30% institutions for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund is the top institutional holder at EGLX for having 1.67 million shares of worth $12.46 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 1.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF, which was holding about 0.42 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.15 million.