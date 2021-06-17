Is Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Expensive At $4.45? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) saw 57.08 million shares changing hands at last check today. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.45 trading at $1.18 or 36.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.78M. That most recent trading price of APOP’s stock is at a discount of -60.67% from its 52-week high price of $7.15 and is indicating a premium of 62.92% from its 52-week low price of $1.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 36.24%, in the last five days APOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/17/21 when the stock touched $4.45 price level, adding 29.81% to its value on the day. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 51.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.48% in past 5-day. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) showed a performance of 22.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -48.33% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 32.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 32.58% for stock’s current value.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.58% institutions for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at APOP for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.42 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 3.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 20767.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $65208.0.