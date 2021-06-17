ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Projected To Shrink By -75.07% Or More

In last trading session, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) saw 1.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.28 trading at -$0.16 or -1.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.38B. That closing price of IBRX’s stock is at a discount of -218.07% from its 52-week high price of $45.42 and is indicating a premium of 57.77% from its 52-week low price of $6.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.11%, in the last five days IBRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/10/21 when the stock touched $14.28 price level, adding 9.33% to its value on the day. ImmunityBio Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.15% in past 5-day. ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) showed a performance of -13.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.02 million shares which calculate 6.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -75.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -75.07% for stock’s current value.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

The company added 22.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.00% in the current quarter and calculating 40.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -9.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.10% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -27.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.70%.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 82.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.30% institutions for ImmunityBio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.