Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) At $2.96: Does It Look Expensive?

In recent trading session, Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.96 trading at $0.06 or 2.07% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $125.31M. That most recent trading price of HDSN’s stock is at a discount of -9.46% from its 52-week high price of $3.24 and is indicating a premium of 69.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 763.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.07%, in the last five days HDSN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/16/21 when the stock touched $2.96 price level, adding 1.33% to its value on the day. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 166.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.11% in past 5-day. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) showed a performance of 38.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.35 million shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.33% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 32.43% for stock’s current value.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hudson Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 102.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 125.00% while that of industry is 23.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $51.07 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $47.68 million and $41.47 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.10% while estimating it to be 22.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.50% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 80.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.84% institutions for Hudson Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC is the top institutional holder at HDSN for having 4.25 million shares of worth $6.84 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 9.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, which was holding about 3.68 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.93 million.

On the other hand, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.36 million shares of worth $3.8 million or 5.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.88 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.42 million in the company or a holder of 2.04% of company’s stock.