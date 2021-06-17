Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Plunged -9.98% So Far In 2021, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.20 trading at $0.06 or 1.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $51.91M. That most recent trading price of GLBS’s stock is at a discount of -1322.69% from its 52-week high price of $73.98 and is indicating a premium of 25.77% from its 52-week low price of $3.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 535.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.11%, in the last five days GLBS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/17/21 when the stock touched $5.20 price level, adding 2.26% to its value on the day. Globus Maritime Limited’s shares saw a change of -9.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.19% in past 5-day. Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) showed a performance of 20.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.79 million shares which calculate 1.59 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.44% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 97.90%.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.38% institutions for Globus Maritime Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at GLBS for having 62715.0 shares of worth $0.29 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 2.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Credit Suisse AG, which was holding about 31882.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.15 million.