FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Surged 9.25% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.81 trading at $0.7 or 6.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.01B. That closing price of FTCI’s stock is at a discount of -30.91% from its 52-week high price of $15.46 and is indicating a premium of 34.04% from its 52-week low price of $7.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.30%, in the last five days FTCI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/16/21 when the stock touched $11.81 price level, adding 2.24% to its value on the day. FTC Solar Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.25% in past 5-day. FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) showed a performance of 43.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.62 million shares which calculate 1.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -94.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.86% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -18.00%.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.32% institutions for FTC Solar Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund is the top institutional holder at FTCI for having 48051.0 shares of worth $0.65 million. And as of Apr 29, 2021, it was holding 0.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.