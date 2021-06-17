E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Rebounded 34.18% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) saw 2.53 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.55 trading at -$0.11 or -0.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.90B. That closing price of ETWO’s stock is at a discount of -16.18% from its 52-week high price of $14.58 and is indicating a premium of 34.18% from its 52-week low price of $8.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.87%, in the last five days ETWO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/10/21 when the stock touched $12.55 price level, adding 11.06% to its value on the day. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.19% in past 5-day. E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) showed a performance of 18.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.43 million shares which calculate 8.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.38% for stock’s current value.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80.99 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $88.39 million in the next quarter that will end on May 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -134.30%.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.72% institutions for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the top institutional holder at ETWO for having 44.68 million shares of worth $445.02 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 23.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Elliott Investment Management L.P., which was holding about 25.17 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $250.7 million.

On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.5 million shares of worth $54.78 million or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.67 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $26.59 million in the company or a holder of 1.43% of company’s stock.