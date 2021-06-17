Does Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Look Expensive At $6.60? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw 18.91 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.60 trading at $0.06 or 0.99% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $62.21B. That most recent trading price of ITUB’s stock is at a discount of -1.82% from its 52-week high price of $6.72 and is indicating a premium of 41.67% from its 52-week low price of $3.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 55.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 37.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.99%, in the last five days ITUB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/17/21 when the stock touched $6.60 price level, adding 2.37% to its value on the day. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s shares saw a change of 8.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.15% in past 5-day. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) showed a performance of 19.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.68 million shares which calculate 0.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.6% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.95 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.70. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -16.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 25.0% for stock’s current value.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.00% while that of industry is 26.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 200.00% in the current quarter and calculating 20.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.51 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.82 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $5.27 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting 10.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.80% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.50%.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.68%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.11 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.79%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.40% institutions for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group is the top institutional holder at ITUB for having 162.0 million shares of worth $803.53 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 3.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, which was holding about 136.76 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $678.35 million.

On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 52.21 million shares of worth $272.55 million or 1.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34.73 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $172.24 million in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.