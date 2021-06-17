Do You Like Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) At $2.26?

In last trading session, Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw 3.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.26 trading at $0.36 or 18.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.15M. That closing price of CTIB’s stock is at a discount of -164.16% from its 52-week high price of $5.97 and is indicating a premium of 42.48% from its 52-week low price of $1.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 94260.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 212.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 18.95%, in the last five days CTIB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/16/21 when the stock touched $2.26 price level, adding 1.74% to its value on the day. Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 31.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.14% in past 5-day. Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) showed a performance of 38.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 51210.0 shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -209.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -209.73% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.80% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

CTIB Dividends

Yunhong CTI Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.33% institutions for Yunhong CTI Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CTIB for having 0.26 million shares of worth $0.59 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 4.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 46060.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.