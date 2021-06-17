Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Is 17.03% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.82 trading at $0.04 or 2.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $94.73M. That closing price of DGLY’s stock is at a discount of -204.4% from its 52-week high price of $5.54 and is indicating a premium of 17.03% from its 52-week low price of $1.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.25%, in the last five days DGLY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/10/21 when the stock touched $1.82 price level, adding 12.08% to its value on the day. Digital Ally Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.90% in past 5-day. Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) showed a performance of 7.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.78 million shares which calculate 1.79 days to cover the short interests.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) estimates and forecasts

The company lost -30.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -33.30% in the current quarter and calculating -300.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.7 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.87 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $2.62 million of sales in current quarter. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.10%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 46.50% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 86.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

DGLY Dividends

Digital Ally Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.05% institutions for Digital Ally Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DGLY for having 1.27 million shares of worth $2.06 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 2.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.73 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.19 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.77 million shares of worth $1.26 million or 1.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.45 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.73 million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.