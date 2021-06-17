Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Drops -0.56%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.54 trading at -$0.2 or -0.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.46B. That closing price of DRNA’s stock is at a discount of -7.54% from its 52-week high price of $38.22 and is indicating a premium of 53.57% from its 52-week low price of $16.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 729.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.41 in the current quarter.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.56%, in the last five days DRNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the stock touched $35.54 price level, adding 7.01% to its value on the day. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 61.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.92% in past 5-day. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) showed a performance of 36.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.08 million shares which calculate 7.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.78 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $34.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $54.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -51.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.33% for stock’s current value.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 43.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.95% while that of industry is 8.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 195.30% in the current quarter and calculating -20.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $91.29 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $47.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $62.3 million of sales in current quarter. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 46.50%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.20% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.70%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

DRNA Dividends

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.97% institutions for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RTW Investments LP is the top institutional holder at DRNA for having 7.46 million shares of worth $190.84 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 9.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $156.42 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.92 million shares of worth $49.18 million or 2.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.85 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $57.71 million in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.