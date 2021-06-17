Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) At $2.49: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) saw 3.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.49 trading at $0.33 or 15.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.76M. That closing price of CREX’s stock is at a discount of -45.78% from its 52-week high price of $3.63 and is indicating a premium of 65.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 865.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Creative Realities Inc. (CREX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.28%, in the last five days CREX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/16/21 when the stock touched $2.49 price level, adding 9.12% to its value on the day. Creative Realities Inc.’s shares saw a change of 93.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.27% in past 5-day. Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) showed a performance of 107.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.73 million shares which calculate 0.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -100.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -100.8% for stock’s current value.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.99 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2021. Company posted $6.08 million of sales in current quarter. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -17.90%.

CREX Dividends

Creative Realities Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.89% institutions for Creative Realities Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Argi Investment Services, LLC is the top institutional holder at CREX for having 0.5 million shares of worth $0.92 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 4.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.25 million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $0.25 million or 1.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 66404.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.56% of company’s stock.