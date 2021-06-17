Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Currently -457.76% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.48 trading at -$0.65 or -15.74% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $46.21M. That most recent trading price of CRTD’s stock is at a discount of -457.76% from its 52-week high price of $19.41 and is indicating a premium of 39.66% from its 52-week low price of $2.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 702.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.74%, in the last five days CRTD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/16/21 when the stock touched $3.48 price level, adding 15.74% to its value on the day. Creatd Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.13% in past 5-day. Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) showed a performance of 38.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.62 million shares which calculate 1.02 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.70% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -93.90%.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.56% institutions for Creatd Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kepos Capital Lp is the top institutional holder at CRTD for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.86 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 1.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.57 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.1 million shares of worth $0.44 million or 0.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 42672.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.