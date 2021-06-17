Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Gained 5.30% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In recent trading session, Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) saw 1.66 million shares changing hands at last check today. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.60 trading at $0.24 or 0.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.98B. That most recent trading price of CRSR’s stock is at a discount of -52.89% from its 52-week high price of $51.37 and is indicating a premium of 58.07% from its 52-week low price of $14.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.39 in the current quarter.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.72%, in the last five days CRSR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $33.60 price level, adding 21.81% to its value on the day. Corsair Gaming Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.30% in past 5-day. Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) showed a performance of 3.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.76 million shares which calculate 4.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $47.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.51% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $37.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -63.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.12% for stock’s current value.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Corsair Gaming Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.13% while that of industry is 31.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is calculating -31.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $467.1 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $478.54 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $457.1 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting 4.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.63%.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.35% institutions for Corsair Gaming Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CRSR for having 2.7 million shares of worth $89.82 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 2.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.04 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.05 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.65 million shares of worth $21.61 million or 0.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.57 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $18.95 million in the company or a holder of 0.62% of company’s stock.