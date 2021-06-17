Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) Shares Are Up 76.61% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.66 trading at -$0.04 or -0.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $920.77M. That closing price of MCF’s stock is at a discount of -48.93% from its 52-week high price of $6.94 and is indicating a premium of 76.61% from its 52-week low price of $1.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.85%, in the last five days MCF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/11/21 when the stock touched $4.66 price level, adding 3.52% to its value on the day. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s shares saw a change of 103.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.30% in past 5-day. Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) showed a performance of 10.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.26 million shares which calculate 6.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.3% for stock’s current value.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) estimates and forecasts

The company added 151.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 128.60% in the current quarter and calculating 103.90% increase in the next quarter.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $62.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $64.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.60% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 59.30%.

MCF Dividends

Contango Oil & Gas Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.69% institutions for Contango Oil & Gas Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MCF for having 8.93 million shares of worth $34.83 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 4.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Luther King Capital Management, which was holding about 7.49 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.2 million.

On the other hand, Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.5 million shares of worth $13.65 million or 1.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $13.57 million in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.