Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Share Price Recovers 41.54% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) saw 2.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.30 trading at $0.01 or 0.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $125.74M. That closing price of COCP’s stock is at a discount of -166.15% from its 52-week high price of $3.46 and is indicating a premium of 41.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.78%, in the last five days COCP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $1.30 price level, adding 8.45% to its value on the day. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.56% in past 5-day. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) showed a performance of 16.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.35 million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -284.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -207.69% for stock’s current value.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.76% while that of industry is 8.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 57.10% in the current quarter and calculating 40.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $550k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $550k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $554k and $560k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -0.70% while estimating it to be -1.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.70% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 88.40%.

COCP Dividends

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.68% institutions for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at COCP for having 4.25 million shares of worth $5.91 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 14.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.96 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.72 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.2 million shares of worth $1.67 million or 4.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.66 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.92 million in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.