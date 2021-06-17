Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Shares Are Down -9.25 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) saw 9.82 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.04 trading at $1.43 or 6.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.28B. That closing price of CCIV’s stock is at a discount of -169.8% from its 52-week high price of $64.86 and is indicating a premium of 60.07% from its 52-week low price of $9.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a -. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.32%, in the last five days CCIV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/10/21 when the stock touched $24.04 price level, adding 9.21% to its value on the day. Churchill Capital Corp IV’s shares saw a change of 140.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.25% in past 5-day. Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) showed a performance of 31.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.31 million shares which calculate 3.87 days to cover the short interests.

CCIV Dividends

Churchill Capital Corp IV is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.77% institutions for Churchill Capital Corp IV that are currently holding shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at CCIV for having 5.26 million shares of worth $121.93 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 2.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 2.73 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $63.37 million.

On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and Monetta Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $2.56 million or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.7 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.