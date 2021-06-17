Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), 38.75% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In recent trading session, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) saw 1.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 6.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.11 trading at $0.71 or 16.14% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $99.97M. That most recent trading price of CAPR’s stock is at a discount of -141.1% from its 52-week high price of $12.32 and is indicating a premium of 38.75% from its 52-week low price of $3.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 414.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.14%, in the last five days CAPR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/17/21 when the stock touched $5.11 price level, adding 1.35% to its value on the day. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 28.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.22% in past 5-day. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) showed a performance of 13.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.74 million shares which calculate 2.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.33% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -134.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -76.13% for stock’s current value.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.68% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is calculating 23.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.40%.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.02% institutions for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc is the top institutional holder at CAPR for having 2.0 million shares of worth $9.36 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 8.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.91 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.27 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.59 million shares of worth $2.75 million or 2.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.29 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.37 million in the company or a holder of 1.28% of company’s stock.