Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Jumps 4.05%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) saw 5.47 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.13 trading at $0.55 or 4.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.72B. That closing price of BFLY’s stock is at a discount of -106.16% from its 52-week high price of $29.13 and is indicating a premium of 34.89% from its 52-week low price of $9.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a -. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.05%, in the last five days BFLY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $14.13 price level, adding 4.14% to its value on the day. Butterfly Network Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.53% in past 5-day. Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) showed a performance of 45.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.36 million shares which calculate 5.21 days to cover the short interests.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.33% institutions for Butterfly Network Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.