Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Has Made The 72.84% Recovery, Could Gain Another -2.42% Ahead

In recent trading session, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.69 trading at -$0.06 or -0.69% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.39B. That most recent trading price of BKD’s stock is at a discount of -2.42% from its 52-week high price of $8.90 and is indicating a premium of 72.84% from its 52-week low price of $2.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.45 in the current quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.69%, in the last five days BKD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/17/21 when the stock touched $8.69 price level, adding 2.91% to its value on the day. Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s shares saw a change of 97.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.86% in past 5-day. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) showed a performance of 22.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.77 million shares which calculate 7.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.85 to the stock, which implies a fall of -10.7% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -38.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 36.71% for stock’s current value.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 113.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -253.21% while that of industry is -9.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.70% in the current quarter and calculating 45.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $749.24 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $763.29 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $854.4 million and $807.98 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -12.30% while estimating it to be -5.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 130.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.86% institutions for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BKD for having 23.73 million shares of worth $143.57 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 12.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Glenview Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 18.05 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $109.2 million.

On the other hand, Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.9 million shares of worth $28.51 million or 2.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.88 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $29.53 million in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.