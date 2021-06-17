Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Reduces -6.38% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) saw 2.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.92 trading at $0.0 or -0.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $83.70M. That closing price of BRQS’s stock is at a discount of -264.13% from its 52-week high price of $3.35 and is indicating a premium of 11.96% from its 52-week low price of $0.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.83%, in the last five days BRQS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the stock touched $0.92 price level, adding 7.26% to its value on the day. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.38% in past 5-day. Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) showed a performance of 7.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.71 million shares which calculate 0.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1204.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1204.35% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.90%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.81% institutions for Borqs Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at BRQS for having 0.23 million shares of worth $0.34 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 0.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.3 million.

On the other hand, Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 61731.0 shares of worth $72225.0 or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40146.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $59817.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.