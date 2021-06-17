Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Dropped -21.91% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) saw 13.21 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.96 trading at $2.06 or 10.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.69B. That closing price of ARVL’s stock is at a discount of -69.31% from its 52-week high price of $37.18 and is indicating a premium of 55.46% from its 52-week low price of $9.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arrival (ARVL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.35%, in the last five days ARVL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/16/21 when the stock touched $21.96 price level, adding 4.23% to its value on the day. Arrival’s shares saw a change of -21.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.50% in past 5-day. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) showed a performance of 19.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.63 million shares which calculate 2.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -68.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.84% for stock’s current value.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 76.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.96% institutions for Arrival that are currently holding shares of the company. Madden Securities Corp is the top institutional holder at ARVL for having 90155.0 shares of worth $1.45 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cowen and Company, LLC, which was holding about 74323.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.19 million.

On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.39 million shares of worth $102.57 million or 1.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.82 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $77.41 million in the company or a holder of 0.80% of company’s stock.