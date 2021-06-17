Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Down Almost -4.35% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In recent trading session, Aon plc (NYSE:AON) saw 3.39 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $237.89 trading at -$6.21 or -2.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $54.93B. That most recent trading price of AON’s stock is at a discount of -9.7% from its 52-week high price of $260.97 and is indicating a premium of 24.54% from its 52-week low price of $179.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aon plc (AON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.88 in the current quarter.

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.54%, in the last five days AON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the stock touched $237.89 price level, adding 5.91% to its value on the day. Aon plc’s shares saw a change of 15.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.67% in past 5-day. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) showed a performance of -4.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.97 million shares which calculate 16.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $264.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.12% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $226.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $300.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -26.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.0% for stock’s current value.

Aon plc (AON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aon plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.05% while that of industry is 14.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -4.10% in the current quarter and calculating 5.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.66 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.53 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $2.38 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting 6.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.50% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.46%.

AON Dividends

Aon plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.84%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.97%.

Aon plc (NYSE:AON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.71% institutions for Aon plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. is the top institutional holder at AON for having 19.67 million shares of worth $4.53 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 8.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 17.44 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.01 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.37 million shares of worth $1.47 billion or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.94 million shares on Feb 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.35 billion in the company or a holder of 2.63% of company’s stock.