Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS) Up 247.54% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $95.40 trading at $9.1 or 10.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $648.72M. That closing price of ANVS’s stock is at a discount of -2.69% from its 52-week high price of $97.97 and is indicating a premium of 95.97% from its 52-week low price of $3.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.54%, in the last five days ANVS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/16/21 when the stock touched $95.40 price level, adding 4.36% to its value on the day. Annovis Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1165.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.27% in past 5-day. Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS) showed a performance of 247.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $45.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -112.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $45.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 52.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 52.83% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -498.10%.

Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.77% institutions for Annovis Bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at ANVS for having 0.19 million shares of worth $5.39 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 2.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.15 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.1 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 88131.0 shares of worth $2.46 million or 1.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 53105.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.48 million in the company or a holder of 0.76% of company’s stock.