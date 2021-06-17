Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Surged 38.10% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) saw 7.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.06 trading at $3.72 or 21.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.47B. That closing price of AVXL’s stock is at a discount of -36.28% from its 52-week high price of $28.70 and is indicating a premium of 82.67% from its 52-week low price of $3.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 21.45%, in the last five days AVXL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $21.06 price level, adding 5.31% to its value on the day. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares saw a change of 290.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.10% in past 5-day. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) showed a performance of 86.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.54 million shares which calculate 8.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -66.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.28% for stock’s current value.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 305.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -13.33% while that of industry is 8.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -18.20% in the current quarter and calculating -30.00% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.10% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.00%.

AVXL Dividends

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.73% institutions for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AVXL for having 4.4 million shares of worth $65.74 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 6.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.39 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.74 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.88 million shares of worth $28.09 million or 2.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.84 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $22.19 million in the company or a holder of 2.62% of company’s stock.