Analysts Predict InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) To Reach $9.48 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.96 trading at $0.16 or 5.71% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $23.27M. That most recent trading price of INM’s stock is at a discount of -202.03% from its 52-week high price of $8.94 and is indicating a premium of 13.85% from its 52-week low price of $2.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 54150.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 77.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.71%, in the last five days INM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/17/21 when the stock touched $2.96 price level, adding 15.67% to its value on the day. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.76% in past 5-day. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) showed a performance of 4.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14120.0 shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68.78% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.48 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.48. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -220.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -220.27% for stock’s current value.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.54% institutions for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at INM for having 0.23 million shares of worth $0.78 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 2.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, which was holding about 0.16 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.53 million.