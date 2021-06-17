AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) 1.64% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.50?

In recent trading session, AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.51 trading at $0.07 or 0.94% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $533.60M. That most recent trading price of POWW’s stock is at a discount of -32.49% from its 52-week high price of $9.95 and is indicating a premium of 73.9% from its 52-week low price of $1.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.94%, in the last five days POWW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/17/21 when the stock touched $7.51 price level, adding 3.1% to its value on the day. AMMO Inc.’s shares saw a change of 125.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.64% in past 5-day. AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) showed a performance of 17.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.56 million shares which calculate 0.87 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -55.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.40%.

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.57% institutions for AMMO Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at POWW for having 5.41 million shares of worth $32.02 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 10.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC, which was holding about 3.33 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.72 million.

On the other hand, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.83 million shares of worth $10.86 million or 3.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.18 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.99 million in the company or a holder of 2.33% of company’s stock.