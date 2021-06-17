American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) investors to reap big returns again

In last trading session, American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) saw 4.04 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.66 trading at $0.31 or 2.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.30B. That closing price of AMWL’s stock is at a discount of -220.28% from its 52-week high price of $43.75 and is indicating a premium of 29.06% from its 52-week low price of $9.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Well Corporation (AMWL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.32%, in the last five days AMWL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $13.66 price level, adding 3.67% to its value on the day. American Well Corporation’s shares saw a change of -46.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.58% in past 5-day. American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) showed a performance of 14.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.69 million shares which calculate 2.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -148.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.83% for stock’s current value.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Well Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -58.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 65.64% while that of industry is 11.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company iscalculating 77.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $61.7 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $68.64 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $62.55 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting 9.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -140.50%.

AMWL Dividends

American Well Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.37% institutions for American Well Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the top institutional holder at AMWL for having 12.65 million shares of worth $219.8 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 6.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Satter Management Company, LP, which was holding about 6.3 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $109.44 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.73 million shares of worth $30.11 million or 0.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $25.74 million in the company or a holder of 0.71% of company’s stock.