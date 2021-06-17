agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Surges 11.98% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.42 trading at $1.9 or 4.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.28B. That closing price of AGL’s stock is at a premium of 3.6% from its 52-week high price of $39.93 and is indicating a premium of 36.02% from its 52-week low price of $26.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For agilon health inc. (AGL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.81%, in the last five days AGL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/16/21 when the stock touched $41.42 price level, adding 1.52% to its value on the day. agilon health inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.98% in past 5-day. agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) showed a performance of 37.56% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -8.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.67% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 44.80%.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.08% institutions for agilon health inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.