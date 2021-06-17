After A 28.12% Jump This Year Is Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.61 trading at -$0.11 or -1.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.20B. That closing price of CRON’s stock is at a discount of -83.86% from its 52-week high price of $15.83 and is indicating a premium of 42.97% from its 52-week low price of $4.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.26%, in the last five days CRON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $8.61 price level, adding 8.01% to its value on the day. Cronos Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.65% in past 5-day. Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) showed a performance of 15.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.65 million shares which calculate 7.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.63 to the stock, which implies a fall of -12.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.68 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.66. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 45.64% for stock’s current value.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cronos Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -247.62% while that of industry is 16.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.79% institutions for Cronos Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at CRON for having 9.14 million shares of worth $86.44 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 2.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Chescapmanager LLC, which was holding about 8.84 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $83.61 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.14 million shares of worth $86.44 million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.48 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $25.68 million in the company or a holder of 0.67% of company’s stock.