After A 0.77% Gain In Share Price, Is Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) A Better Trade Than Others?

In recent trading session, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) saw 1.68 million shares changing hands at last check today. Company’s recent per share price level of $123.76 trading at $0.94 or 0.77% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $155.48B. That most recent trading price of PDD’s stock is at a discount of -71.78% from its 52-week high price of $212.60 and is indicating a premium of 43.53% from its 52-week low price of $69.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 42 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 24 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.77%, in the last five days PDD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the stock touched $123.76 price level, adding 1.54% to its value on the day. Pinduoduo Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.15% in past 5-day. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) showed a performance of 4.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.97 million shares which calculate 3.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1056.61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $677.72 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1412.99. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1041.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -447.61% for stock’s current value.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pinduoduo Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 79.35% while that of industry is 19.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -2,300.00% in the current quarter and calculating -440.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 97.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.14 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.7 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 127.70%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.00%.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.65% institutions for Pinduoduo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at PDD for having 26.87 million shares of worth $3.6 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 2.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.73 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.37 billion.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.33 million shares of worth $540.31 million or 0.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.9 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $645.59 million in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.