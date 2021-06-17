12-Month Price Target For Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Now Sits At $50.00

In last trading session, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.47 trading at $2.19 or 5.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.37B. That closing price of PRVA’s stock is at a premium of 1.39% from its 52-week high price of $41.88 and is indicating a premium of 36.07% from its 52-week low price of $27.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 895.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.44%, in the last five days PRVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/16/21 when the stock touched $42.47 price level, adding 0.7% to its value on the day. Privia Health Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 22.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.30% in past 5-day. Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) showed a performance of 42.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.95 million shares which calculate 0.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -17.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.82% for stock’s current value.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 75.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.18% institutions for Privia Health Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wells Fargo Small Company Growth Fd is the top institutional holder at PRVA for having 0.24 million shares of worth $8.84 million. And as of Apr 29, 2021, it was holding 0.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Opportunities Fund, which was holding about 51969.0 shares on Apr 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.89 million.