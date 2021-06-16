Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) Investors To Make Money Again

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.37M, closed the recent trade at $1.81 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.69% during that session. The ZCMD stock price is -190.06% off its 52-week high price of $5.25 and 12.15% above the 52-week low of $1.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.58 million shares.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) trade information

Sporting 2.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the ZCMD stock price touched $1.81 or saw a rise of 5.73%. Year-to-date, Zhongchao Inc. shares have moved 3.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) have changed 0.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.73% over the past 6 months.

ZCMD Dividends

Zhongchao Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.07% with a share float percentage of 0.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zhongchao Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Advisers, LP with over 13000.0 shares worth more than $22100.0. As of Dec 30, 2020, Two Sigma Advisers, LP held 0.07% of shares outstanding.