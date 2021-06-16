Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Future Potential?

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has seen 4.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.59B, closed the last trade at $73.90 per share which meant it lost -$1.17 on the day or -1.56% during that session. The CHWY stock price is -62.38% off its 52-week high price of $120.00 and 40.04% above the 52-week low of $44.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chewy Inc. (CHWY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Sporting -1.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the CHWY stock price touched $73.90 or saw a rise of 8.74%. Year-to-date, Chewy Inc. shares have moved -17.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have changed 9.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $100.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $71.00 while the price target rests at a high of $133.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -79.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.92% from current levels.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chewy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.11%, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.00% and 62.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.60%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.15 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.23 billion for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.90% over the past 5 years.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.20% with a share float percentage of 109.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chewy Inc. having a total of 593 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 11.89 million shares worth more than $1.01 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 12.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 7.55 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $639.48 million and represent 7.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Fidelity Magellan Fund Inc. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.71% shares in the company for having 4.61 million shares of worth $468.07 million while later fund manager owns 2.19 million shares of worth $185.25 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.