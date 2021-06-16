Why Should We Buy KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Stock?

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has seen 3.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.02B, closed the last trade at $47.66 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 0.25% during that session. The BEKE stock price is -66.6% off its 52-week high price of $79.40 and 33.3% above the 52-week low of $31.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Sporting 0.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the BEKE stock price touched $47.66 or saw a rise of 2.46%. Year-to-date, KE Holdings Inc. shares have moved -22.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have changed -4.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $483.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $251.00 while the price target rests at a high of $616.57. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1193.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -426.65% from current levels.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KE Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.91%, compared to 9.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.61 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.68 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 126.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.81%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.39% with a share float percentage of 18.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KE Holdings Inc. having a total of 317 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 17.63 million shares worth more than $1.09 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 1.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with the holding of over 10.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $674.78 million and represent 1.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 6.29 million shares of worth $358.59 million while later fund manager owns 4.11 million shares of worth $234.29 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.