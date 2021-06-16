Why Should We Buy EXFO Inc. (EXFO) Stock?

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $341.15M, closed the recent trade at $6.95 per share which meant it gained $1.02 on the day or 17.28% during that session. The EXFO stock price is 11.51% off its 52-week high price of $6.15 and 63.31% above the 52-week low of $2.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 123.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EXFO Inc. (EXFO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) trade information

Sporting 17.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the EXFO stock price touched $6.95 or saw a rise of 4.01%. Year-to-date, EXFO Inc. shares have moved 73.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) have changed 60.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 4440.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could drop -11.2% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -4.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.67% from the levels at last check today..

EXFO Inc. (EXFO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EXFO Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 91.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,033.33%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -70.00% and 600.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $72.98 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $75.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Aug 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -282.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

EXFO Dividends

EXFO Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.52% with a share float percentage of 32.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EXFO Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 1.31 million shares worth more than $4.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, FIL LTD held 5.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harber Asset Management Llc, with the holding of over 1.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.58 million and represent 4.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series and 1290 Fds-1290 Gamco Small Mid Cap Value Fd. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.23% shares in the company for having 60487.0 shares of worth $0.22 million while later fund manager owns 15000.0 shares of worth $54600.0 as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.