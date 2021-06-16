Why Should Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Be In Your Portfolio?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 5.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.65B, closed the last trade at $2.68 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.75% during that session. The LYG stock price is -5.6% off its 52-week high price of $2.83 and 56.34% above the 52-week low of $1.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Sporting 0.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the LYG stock price touched $2.68 or saw a rise of 1.83%. Year-to-date, Lloyds Banking Group plc shares have moved 36.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have changed -0.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.23 while the price target rests at a high of $3.40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -26.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.79% from current levels.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lloyds Banking Group plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 51.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 183.33%, compared to 25.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -64.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.30%.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 1.12%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.44% with a share float percentage of 1.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lloyds Banking Group plc having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 42.54 million shares worth more than $83.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 29.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.35 million and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.