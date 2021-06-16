Why Should Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Be In Your Portfolio?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.48B, closed the recent trade at $38.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.88 on the day or -2.24% during that session. The ASO stock price is -9.07% off its 52-week high price of $41.98 and 68.69% above the 52-week low of $12.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.4.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Sporting -2.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the ASO stock price touched $38.49 or saw a rise of 8.31%. Year-to-date, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares have moved 89.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have changed 10.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.13% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $44.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -29.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.32% from the levels at last check today..

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 123.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.76%, compared to 34.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.30%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.67 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.33 billion for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 178.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 41.90%.

ASO Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.85% with a share float percentage of 98.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 61.59 million shares worth more than $1.28 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. held 65.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Samlyn Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 2.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.43 million and represent 2.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.40% shares in the company for having 1.31 million shares of worth $28.27 million while later fund manager owns 1.24 million shares of worth $29.81 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.