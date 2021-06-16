Why Do You Need To Add First Horizon Corporation (FHN) To Your Portfolio?

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 5.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.97B, closed the last trade at $18.10 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 0.89% during that session. The FHN stock price is -7.46% off its 52-week high price of $19.45 and 54.09% above the 52-week low of $8.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.44.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) trade information

Sporting 0.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the FHN stock price touched $18.10 or saw a rise of 5.48%. Year-to-date, First Horizon Corporation shares have moved 41.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) have changed -5.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -32.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.55% from current levels.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Horizon Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.90%, compared to 29.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 120.00% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.20%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $776.42 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $767.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $486.09 million and $1.35 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.70% for the current quarter and -43.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 41.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 37.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.50%.

FHN Dividends

First Horizon Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 3.31%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.08%.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.80% with a share float percentage of 86.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Horizon Corporation having a total of 611 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 56.85 million shares worth more than $725.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 50.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $646.75 million and represent 9.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 15.88 million shares of worth $220.53 million while later fund manager owns 15.71 million shares of worth $200.42 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.