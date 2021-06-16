Why Do You Need To Add Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) To Your Portfolio?

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $183.07M, closed the recent trade at $3.51 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.29% during that session. The CIK stock price is -3.7% off its 52-week high price of $3.64 and 24.79% above the 52-week low of $2.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 846.33K shares.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) trade information

Sporting 0.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days. Year-to-date, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares have moved 11.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) have changed -0.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 10.06% over the past 6 months.

CIK Dividends

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.27 at a share yield of 7.71%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 8.58%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.66% with a share float percentage of 24.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SIT Investment Associates Inc with over 1.92 million shares worth more than $6.49 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, SIT Investment Associates Inc held 3.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is LPL Financial LLC, with the holding of over 1.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.24 million and represent 2.40% of shares outstanding.