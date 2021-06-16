When Will VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Be Worth Investing In?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 4.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.54B, closed the last trade at $32.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The VICI stock price is -2.21% off its 52-week high price of $33.35 and 40.79% above the 52-week low of $19.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.5.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

Sporting -0.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the VICI stock price touched $32.63 or saw a rise of 2.16%. Year-to-date, VICI Properties Inc. shares have moved 27.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have changed 5.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 65.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31.00 while the price target rests at a high of $47.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -44.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.0% from current levels.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VICI Properties Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.41%, compared to 1.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.40% and -33.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.30%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $369.04 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $368.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $257.9 million and $339.65 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.10% for the current quarter and 8.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 40.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.70%.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.32 at a share yield of 4.05%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.82% with a share float percentage of 108.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VICI Properties Inc. having a total of 601 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 74.55 million shares worth more than $1.9 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cohen & Steers Inc., with the holding of over 55.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.41 billion and represent 10.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.17% shares in the company for having 33.15 million shares of worth $936.23 million while later fund manager owns 23.84 million shares of worth $602.63 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.44% of company’s outstanding stock.