When Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Will Be A Good Investment?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has seen 4.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.49B, closed the last trade at $4.70 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 2.17% during that session. The CPG stock price is -3.4% off its 52-week high price of $4.86 and 77.66% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Sporting 2.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the CPG stock price touched $4.70 or saw a rise of 2.08%. Year-to-date, Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares have moved 100.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) have changed 16.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.72 while the price target rests at a high of $6.62. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.85% from current levels.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 95.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 132.00%, compared to -8.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and -108.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $658.64 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $657.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2018. Year-ago sales stood $621.41 million and $549.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.00% for the current quarter and 19.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -61.01% over the past 5 years.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.40%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.55% with a share float percentage of 41.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crescent Point Energy Corp. having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 32.4 million shares worth more than $75.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 5.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 16.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.22 million and represent 2.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.06% shares in the company for having 23.54 million shares of worth $64.5 million while later fund manager owns 7.4 million shares of worth $20.28 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.