What Are The Chances Of Stellantis N.V.. (STLA) Being A Good Investment?

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.11B, closed the recent trade at $20.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.22% during that session. The STLA stock price is -4.44% off its 52-week high price of $21.39 and 61.52% above the 52-week low of $7.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Sporting -0.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the STLA stock price touched $20.48 or saw a rise of 2.2%. Year-to-date, Stellantis N.V. shares have moved 33.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) have changed 13.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.49, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.81% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $19.21 while the price target rests at a high of $27.49. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -34.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.2% from the levels at last check today..

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stellantis N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 45.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 163.97%, compared to 21.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.7 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.74% over the past 5 years.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.43% with a share float percentage of 55.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stellantis N.V. having a total of 653 institutions that hold shares in the company.