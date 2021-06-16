Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 4.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.94B, closed the last trade at $188.97 per share which meant it lost -$5.83 on the day or -2.99% during that session. The VRTX stock price is -61.97% off its 52-week high price of $306.08 and -1.94% below the 52-week low of $192.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) trade information

Sporting -2.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the VRTX stock price touched $188.97 or saw a rise of 13.02%. Year-to-date, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares have moved -20.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have changed -12.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $260.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $200.00 while the price target rests at a high of $331.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -75.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.84% from current levels.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.72%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.40% and 0.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.70%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.72 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.75 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 128.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.90%.

VRTX Dividends

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.52% with a share float percentage of 95.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated having a total of 1,434 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 24.27 million shares worth more than $5.74 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 9.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 20.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.83 billion and represent 7.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 7.35 million shares of worth $1.74 billion while later fund manager owns 6.61 million shares of worth $1.42 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.55% of company’s outstanding stock.