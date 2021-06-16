The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2021

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 4.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.31B, closed the last trade at $23.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -2.67% during that session. The WEN stock price is -24.15% off its 52-week high price of $29.46 and 20.52% above the 52-week low of $18.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) trade information

Sporting -2.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the WEN stock price touched $23.73 or saw a rise of 18.26%. Year-to-date, The Wendy’s Company shares have moved 8.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have changed 1.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -26.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.08% from current levels.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Wendy’s Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.82%, compared to 25.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.70%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $461.69 million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $468.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -11.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.54%.

WEN Dividends

The Wendy’s Company is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.36 at a share yield of 1.52%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.86%.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.59% with a share float percentage of 86.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Wendy’s Company having a total of 456 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Trian Fund Management, LP with over 26.63 million shares worth more than $583.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Trian Fund Management, LP held 12.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $405.27 million and represent 8.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.27% shares in the company for having 5.04 million shares of worth $110.57 million while later fund manager owns 4.83 million shares of worth $97.81 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.