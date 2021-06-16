Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (SPRQ): What Is Good About Stock?

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $430.44M, closed the recent trade at $10.00 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.20% during that session. The SPRQ stock price is -66.6% off its 52-week high price of $16.66 and 2.7% above the 52-week low of $9.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 334.31K shares.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) trade information

Sporting 0.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the SPRQ stock price touched $10.00 or saw a rise of 0.3%. Year-to-date, Spartan Acquisition Corp. II shares have moved -10.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) have changed 0.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.4.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (SPRQ) estimates and forecasts

SPRQ Dividends

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.40% with a share float percentage of 80.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spartan Acquisition Corp. II having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. with over 4.65 million shares worth more than $48.59 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. held 13.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hood River Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.84 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.3 million and represent 5.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.81% shares in the company for having 0.62 million shares of worth $6.52 million while later fund manager owns 23834.0 shares of worth $0.28 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.