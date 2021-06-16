Small Cap Stock Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Is A Buy – Analysts

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 4.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.06B, closed the last trade at $2.64 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.38% during that session. The CIG stock price is -3.79% off its 52-week high price of $2.74 and 40.91% above the 52-week low of $1.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Sporting 0.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the CIG stock price touched $2.64 or saw a rise of 2.94%. Year-to-date, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares have moved 4.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) have changed 17.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.78 while the price target rests at a high of $2.78. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.3% from current levels.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 9.12% over the past 6 months, compared to 6.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -34.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $212.45 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $226.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -3.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by 0.00%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.21 at a share yield of 7.95%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.96%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.32% with a share float percentage of 23.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 138.09 million shares worth more than $313.46 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 12.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polunin Capital Partners Ltd, with the holding of over 12.41 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.18 million and represent 1.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.82% shares in the company for having 65.6 million shares of worth $148.91 million while later fund manager owns 2.79 million shares of worth $7.06 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.