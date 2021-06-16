Sio Gene Therapies Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 4.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $150.83M, closed the last trade at $2.61 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.57% during that session. The SIOX stock price is -119.92% off its 52-week high price of $5.74 and 28.74% above the 52-week low of $1.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 645.32K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) trade information

Sporting 3.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the SIOX stock price touched $2.61 or saw a rise of 7.77%. Year-to-date, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. shares have moved -6.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have changed 21.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -206.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -168.2% from current levels.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.48%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.00% and 23.80% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.10% over the past 5 years.

SIOX Dividends

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.43% with a share float percentage of 37.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sio Gene Therapies Inc. having a total of 70 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Consonance Capital Management LP with over 3.19 million shares worth more than $8.86 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Consonance Capital Management LP held 5.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rubric Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 2.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.49 million and represent 3.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.81% shares in the company for having 1.06 million shares of worth $2.95 million while later fund manager owns 64171.0 shares of worth $0.18 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.