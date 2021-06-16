Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $193.59M, closed the last trade at $21.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -1.95% during that session. The CMMB stock price is -680.4% off its 52-week high price of $168.80 and 43.04% above the 52-week low of $12.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 347.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) trade information

Sporting -1.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the CMMB stock price touched $21.63 or saw a rise of 22.53%. Year-to-date, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. shares have moved -21.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) have changed 27.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 70920.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -108.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -94.17% from current levels.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 99.37%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.00% and -101.40% for the next quarter.

CMMB Dividends

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.49% with a share float percentage of 27.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 2.58 million shares worth more than $74.02 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 24.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Maven Securities Limited, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.63 million and represent 1.18% of shares outstanding.