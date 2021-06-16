Score Media and Gaming Inc. Shares Are Down 272.50% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.08B, closed the last trade at $21.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.72 on the day or -3.24% during that session. The SCR stock price is -109.11% off its 52-week high price of $45.00 and 81.27% above the 52-week low of $4.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 510.07K shares.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) trade information

Sporting -3.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the SCR stock price touched $21.52 or saw a rise of 5.99%. Year-to-date, Score Media and Gaming Inc. shares have moved 80.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) have changed 52.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.75 while the price target rests at a high of $51.84. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -140.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.17% from current levels.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Score Media and Gaming Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 95.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,075.00%, compared to 31.70% for the industry.

SCR Dividends

Score Media and Gaming Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.71% with a share float percentage of 30.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Score Media and Gaming Inc. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 1.51 million shares worth more than $40.54 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 2.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 0.89 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.96 million and represent 1.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.06% shares in the company for having 0.56 million shares of worth $15.03 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $10.33 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.